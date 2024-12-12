Special meeting and awareness walk held in connection with polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming National Polio Eradication Campaign, a key meeting and awareness walk were organized in Matiari district. A meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh in this regard, took place at the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat on Thursday.

Attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon and officials from various departments, including education, social welfare, police, PPHI, NGOs and other relevant organizations, the meeting focused on reviewing strategies and preparations for the upcoming polio campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to perform their duties with dedication and emphasized raising public awareness about polio eradication.

Representatives from WHO and other organizations also shared their proposals during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the district administration organized an awareness walk, starting from the taluka headquarters hospital. Officials from various departments, representatives of civil society and a large number of public participated in the walk, highlighting the importance of eradicating polio and urging parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all available resources to eliminate polio and vowed to make Matiari a polio-free district through concerted efforts.