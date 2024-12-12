Open Menu

Special Meeting And Awareness Walk Held In Connection With Polio Eradication Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Special meeting and awareness walk held in connection with polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming National Polio Eradication Campaign, a key meeting and awareness walk were organized in Matiari district. A meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh in this regard, took place at the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat on Thursday.

Attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon and officials from various departments, including education, social welfare, police, PPHI, NGOs and other relevant organizations, the meeting focused on reviewing strategies and preparations for the upcoming polio campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to perform their duties with dedication and emphasized raising public awareness about polio eradication.

Representatives from WHO and other organizations also shared their proposals during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the district administration organized an awareness walk, starting from the taluka headquarters hospital. Officials from various departments, representatives of civil society and a large number of public participated in the walk, highlighting the importance of eradicating polio and urging parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all available resources to eliminate polio and vowed to make Matiari a polio-free district through concerted efforts.

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

16 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

16 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

16 hours ago
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

16 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

16 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

16 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

16 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan