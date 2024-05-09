Special Meeting Called To Condemn May 9 Incidents: Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that a special meeting has been called to condemn the tragic incidents of May 9.
Talking to media here, he said that May 9 (2023) was the darkest day in history of the country.
"For the sake of political and personal interests, a move was made on May 9 (last year), which was never done even by the enemies", he added.
Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and National Party (NP) have also been specially invited in the meeting.
He said a resolution regarding May 9 will be presented in the meeting and a white paper will also be presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The PTI founder has been given a lot of concessions, his nephews and sisters were also involved in the May 9 tragedy, said the minister.
He said that May 9 cases should have been decided and the case should be taken to its logical end.
