Special Meeting Held To Discuss The Success Of The PM's Campaign For Clean And Green Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :An important meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Ahmed to discuss the success of the Prime Minister's Special Campaign for Clean and Green Pakistan.

On the occasion Director PHE Gilgit and other high ups of different departments were present.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that all possible steps would be taken to make the clean and green campaign in Gilgit a success.

The DDLG & RD Gilgit while giving a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the campaign said that in order to make the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign a success, wash basins would be installed and toilets would be constructed at different main points of city.

In addition water treatment plants would be set up, he added.

Appreciating these steps the deputy commissioner said that public toilets should be constructed in crowded places and various transport stops and wash basins should be constructed along with both main mosques in the city.

The DC while issuing guidelines to Exen PHE regarding water treatment plants asked them to prepare a detailed briefing for the establishment of plants and submit a report so that work on water treatment plants could be started as soon as possible.

The DC also issued instructions to the Chief Officer Gilgit Municipality to take all possible steps to improve the sanitation system in the city.

