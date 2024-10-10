Special meeting on polio campaign held in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A special meeting regarding the polio campaign was convened under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) in Haripur.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer, health department officials, and heads of relevant departments.

During the session, the polio team provided a comprehensive briefing on the measures being implemented to eradicate polio and the challenges they face.

DC emphasized the importance of collaboration among all agencies to ensure the success of the campaign and urged for enhanced public awareness efforts.

The meeting also covered crucial aspects such as the security, monitoring, and logistics of the polio teams in light of maintaining peace and order during the campaign.

DC Shozab Abbas announced the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (C.R.P.C.) in the district. This order prohibits aerial firing and wall chalking, effective immediately for a duration of 90 days.

He stated, "These measures are in the public interest, aimed at fostering a peaceful environment and preventing any potential incidents. Violators of this order will face legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with local police instructed to register FIRs and take appropriate action against offenders."