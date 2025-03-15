Special meeting reviews prison reforms, Justice system in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A special meeting was held at the District and Sessions Court in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday to implement the directives issued during the recent visits of the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Honorable Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Syed Anees Badshah Bukhari, District and Sessions Judge of Dera Ismail Khan, and attended by key officials, including the District Health Officer, Medical Director of DHQ/MTI,Executive Engineer Communications and Works Department, and the Superintendent of Dera Ismail Khan Central Jail.

A comprehensive review of the under-construction Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan was conducted during the meeting. The District and Sessions Judge directed the timely completion of construction work, emphasizing that the project should be finished by June 2025.

In line with the directives from the Chief Justices, it was ensured that all essential medicines for prisoners are provided. Further instructions were issued for basic medical care to be provided by the jail doctors, while specialist doctors' services would be acquired with the cooperation of DHQ/MTI Hospital.

A strict schedule for specialist doctors' visits was mandated to ensure timely medical treatment for inmates. To maintain a steady supply of medicines, a plan was outlined where medicines prescribed for admitted patients, surgeries, and specialist consultations would be supplied by the District Headquarters Hospital, while other medications would be provided with the cooperation of the District Health Officer.

Additionally, all pending and under-trial cases of detained individuals have been evenly redistributed among the courts. The courts have been strictly instructed to schedule these cases on a daily basis and ensure prompt decisions on merit.

The decisions made in this special meeting aim to enhance the performance of the judicial system and safeguard the rights of prisoners, marking a significant step forward in judicial reforms.