Special Message Of IGP About Higher Education Of Police Employees' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to provide opportunities for the children of police employees to get education in the best educational institutions of the country so that they are equipped with the jewel of higher education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to provide opportunities for the children of police employees to get education in the best educational institutions of the country so that they are equipped with the jewel of higher education.

In a special message issued to the police force regarding children's education, the IG Punjab said that the bills of all the education expenses of the children of the police force for the last two years have been paid.

He said that five and a half times more money was spent this year compared to previous years and 300 times more educational scholarships were given this year.

Advance payment of fees to students is also ongoing, this process will continue.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that MoUs were signed with networks of renowned schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, in which children of martyrs are given free education while various facilities are provided to children of service employees.

He said that the department will bear the educational expenses of the children of police officers who are enrolled in reputed educational institutions abroad or within the country, the dream of police officers to send their children to study abroad will surely come true.

The IG Punjab further said, "We are providing all possible support for the best education and training of the children of police martyrs and serving employees." For modern education and training of the children of police employees, modern online sabaq.pk platform has been shared.

On this modern educational portal, online and offline lectures are available for every subject of all classes, while the facility of giving exams is available, parents can easily monitor the educational progress of their children, IG Punjab said on Punjab Police's YouTube channel. Lectures of senior police officers have been uploaded for the preparation of all competitive exams including CSS, the main objective is to provide equal development opportunities to the children of police personnel by equipping them with higher education, he added.

The IG Punjab said that all police employees should pay special attention to the education and training of their children and if they need any help from the department in this regard, they should immediately contact the Central Police Office and use these sources.

