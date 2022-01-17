Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 17th, 2022) A meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee regarding extradition treaty between Pakistan and the United Kingdom was held in Islamabad on Monday with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the chair.

The committee decided that an agreement between Pakistan and UK for the repatriation of criminals will be signed in the best interest of the public. It also decided that UK authorities will be consulted further before presenting the agreement to the federal cabinet.

The agreement would allow Pakistan and UK to repatriate their convicted criminals. It will only allow the repatriation of citizens who have been sentenced by the relevant courts. After consultation with the UK, the draft agreement will be submitted to the Federal Cabinet for final approval. The first round of negotiations on a criminal extradition treaty was held in October 2019.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari and Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar attended the meeting.