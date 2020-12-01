Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people of bogus cases: AIG South Punjab

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Cap (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said special monitoring teams were constituted to rid people of bogus cases as well as occupation mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Cap (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said special monitoring teams were constituted to rid people of bogus cases as well as occupation mafia.

While talking to media persons after paying random visit to different branches of AIG office here Tuesday, Zafar Awan vowed of bringing about positive with see-able changes in police department to which revolutionary reforms were being adopted.

He said their first preference was to register complaints followed by completing their inquiries quite on merit basis.

People would witness remarkable changes through newly founded police system after setting up South Punjab secretariat here what AIG said.

Zafar Iqbal directed all RPOs and DPOs among field officers concerned to pay heed on people's complaints sharply, and resolve them through every possible measures. It needs concrete efforts to come up people's expectations despite innumerable sacrifices offered by officials of the Primary security department.

Meanwhile SP Patrolling Muhammad Sharif Jutt called on AIG in his office to discuss in details about improving security matters across the region.