Special Motorbikes To Be Distributed Among Police Officers, Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Special motorbikes to be distributed among police officers, personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Police has announced to give special motorbikes to its officers and personnel who became disabled during police encounters and road accidents.

According to Sindh Police spokesman on Thursday, as many as 19 motorcycles would be distributed in the first phase while more special motorcycles would be distributed later.

The announcement was made by the AIGP Welfare Sindh. The motorcycles are being given to the personnel and officers following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

