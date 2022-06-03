UrduPoint.com

Special Olympic Games - 2022: Tanzeemul Lisan Wins 12 Medals

Published June 03, 2022

Special Olympic games - 2022: Tanzeemul Lisan wins 12 medals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Tanzeemul Lisan Faisalabad, an institute of special children, has won 12 medals in Special Olympics National Games-2022.

The four special athletes – Muhammad Luqman, Abdul Saboor, Azmeer Javed and Moeez Javed -- won the medals in the games held at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar.

Over 150 special athletes from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Area and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in 100-metre, 200-metre ad 400-metre Relay Race, spear throw, long jump and other contests.

Abdul Saboor won three gold medals and one bronze medal. Muhammad Luqman won one gold medal and two silver medals, Moeez Javed won a bronze medal, Azmeer Javed secured one silver and two bronze medals.

