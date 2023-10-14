Open Menu

Special Operation Started Against Illegal Foreigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Special operation started against illegal foreigners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A plan has been chalked out by the police with the estimated cost to start special operations against illegal foreigners staying in the province without any legal documents.

A letter in this connection has been sent for an operational plan against illegal residents with estimated expenses, DIG Operation said in a letter to the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asking the IGP and Commissioner Afghan Refugees for details of plan and expenses.

The police started estimating expenses for special operations, the letter said.

APP/ijz/1210

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

17 minutes ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

40 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

56 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

13 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

13 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

14 hours ago
 Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan