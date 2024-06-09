Special Operations Cell arrests PO from Spain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Police Special Operations Cell has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a case of kidnapping and murder from Spain.

Punjab Police spokesman said that Saad Tanveer was wanted to Gujranwala police for a year in the case of kidnapping and murder. In 2023, the accused kidnapped a man identified as Jabran and shot him dead.

The accused later went into hiding and fled to Spain. The Punjab Police continued the follow-up to arrest him and after issuing a red notice of the accused from Interpol, the accused was arrested from Spain and transferred to Pakistan.

A police team, under the leadership of Inspector Khalid Warrich, took the fugitive into custody from the airport.

The spokesperson said the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from foreign countries this year had reached 48.

IGP Usman Anwar appreciated CPO Gujranwala Rana Ayaz Saleem and the police team for arresting the criminal. He directed the Special Operations Cell to speed up the crackdown to arrest more proclaimed offenders and criminals.