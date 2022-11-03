Special PA Session Convened On November 4
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has convened a special session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on November 4 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m.
The speaker has convened the 42nd session on November 4 instead of November 16 (Wednesday) at 2:00 p.m.
in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.
According to a press release issued by the spokesperson PA here on Thursday night, the special session has been convened to table a resolution on assassination attempt on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) during a long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.
A notification has been issued to this effect by the assembly secretariat.
Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan will chair the special session.