Special PA session convened on November 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has convened a special session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on November 4 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m.

The speaker has convened the 42nd session on November 4 instead of November 16 (Wednesday) at 2:00 p.m.

in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson PA here on Thursday night, the special session has been convened to table a resolution on assassination attempt on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) during a long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

A notification has been issued to this effect by the assembly secretariat.

Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan will chair the special session.