Special PAC Meeting On May 5 To Discuss Over Rs36 Bln Embezzlement Scandal

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 08:28 PM

In response to alarming reports of embezzlement exceeding Rs36 billion from government bank accounts in Upper Kohistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday convened an emergency session under the chairmanship of Speaker and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Babar Saleem Swati

The session focused on serious allegations of widespread financial mismanagement involving fraudulent construction companies, issuance of thousands of forged cheques, and suspected collusion between officials of the District Accounts Office in Upper Kohistan, the Communication and Works Department, and staff of the National Bank.

Given the magnitude of the alleged fraud, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati had called for a special Public Accounts Committee meeting on Monday, May 5.

Formal summons had been issued to key officials including the Secretary Finance, Director General NAB Peshawar, Accountant General KP, Auditor General KP, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Communication and Works, and Director General Audit KP.

The KP Assembly Secretariat had officially dispatched notification letters to all concerned departments as per the Speaker’s instructions.

Addressing the Assembly, Speaker Swati vowed strict action against those who had looted the hard-earned money of the people.

He further emphasized the need for accountability within the Finance Department and underscored the importance of transparency to restore public confidence.

The high-level meeting was attended by the Accountant General KP, Adviser to the Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Members of the Provincial Assembly including Sajjadullah Khan, Mian Sharafat, Shafiullah Jan, Asif Khan Mehsud, and senior officials from the Provincial Assembly Secretariat.

