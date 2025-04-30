Special PAC Meeting On May 5 To Discuss Over Rs36 Bln Embezzlement Scandal
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 08:28 PM
In response to alarming reports of embezzlement exceeding Rs36 billion from government bank accounts in Upper Kohistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday convened an emergency session under the chairmanship of Speaker and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Babar Saleem Swati
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In response to alarming reports of embezzlement exceeding Rs36 billion from government bank accounts in Upper Kohistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday convened an emergency session under the chairmanship of Speaker and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Babar Saleem Swati.
The session focused on serious allegations of widespread financial mismanagement involving fraudulent construction companies, issuance of thousands of forged cheques, and suspected collusion between officials of the District Accounts Office in Upper Kohistan, the Communication and Works Department, and staff of the National Bank.
Given the magnitude of the alleged fraud, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati had called for a special Public Accounts Committee meeting on Monday, May 5.
Formal summons had been issued to key officials including the Secretary Finance, Director General NAB Peshawar, Accountant General KP, Auditor General KP, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Communication and Works, and Director General Audit KP.
The KP Assembly Secretariat had officially dispatched notification letters to all concerned departments as per the Speaker’s instructions.
Addressing the Assembly, Speaker Swati vowed strict action against those who had looted the hard-earned money of the people.
He further emphasized the need for accountability within the Finance Department and underscored the importance of transparency to restore public confidence.
The high-level meeting was attended by the Accountant General KP, Adviser to the Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Members of the Provincial Assembly including Sajjadullah Khan, Mian Sharafat, Shafiullah Jan, Asif Khan Mehsud, and senior officials from the Provincial Assembly Secretariat.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs Sub-National Governance Program meeting31 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi vows expansion of NPF welfare, real estate projects31 minutes ago
-
Sensitizing youth about harmful effects of drugs urged31 minutes ago
-
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs3 minutes ago
-
Provincial legal committee holds introductory meeting31 minutes ago
-
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal3 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to provide relief to citizens in heat wave camps31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing41 minutes ago
-
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation48 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests international begging gang member51 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to YouTuber in reckless driving case51 minutes ago