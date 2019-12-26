UrduPoint.com
Special Package Announced For Families Residing Along LoC To Contribute To Their Welfare: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the special package announced by the cabinet for the families residing along the Line of Control will contribute to their welfare.

In a series of tweets, she said besides assistance through ration scheme under Ehsaas Programme, every married woman of 33,498 families would be given five thousand rupees during every three months and payment of this amount will continue for four quarters.

Paying tribute to the valiant people living along the Line of Control, the SAPM said they were facing the enemy shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for defence of the motherland. "We salute to their sacrifices", she said.

Dr Firdous said targeting innocent citizens along the LoC shows Indian army's callousness and barbarism. She said sympathizing with the injured people shows sincere feelings of Prime Minister Imran Khan for them.

