Special Package Approved For Area: Ishtiaq Urmar

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government initiated different development schemes in irrigation, sewerage, education, health and communication sectors which would usher in development and prosperity in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government initiated different development schemes in irrigation, sewerage, education, health and communication sectors which would usher in development and prosperity in the area.

Addressing a function on Thursday the minister said that the available resources for development and welfare are being utilized by PTI government. He said that the government would provide health and other facilities across the province including in merged tribal districts for the first time.

He said that according to the personal interest of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP special package has been approved for the development of the province to bring real change in the province.

Ishtiaq Urmar claimed that promises made with the people would be fulfilled at any cost. The Minister told that for the eradication of corruption serious steps would be taken.

KP Minister stated that there is no lack of resources in the province and the government taking initiatives to fully utilize these available resources for the welfare of people.

