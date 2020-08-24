Special package for COVID-19 affected low fee private schools under consideration: National Assembly told

Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood on Monday informed the National Assembly that a special financial package is under consideration for low fee private schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood on Monday informed the National Assembly that a special financial package is under consideration for low fee private schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "the issue of providing special financial package to schools having low free structure will be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the schools affected by the coronavirus would hopefully be given financial compensation if approved." Responding to a calling attention notice moved by legislator Uzma Riaz regarding non-opening of schools in some areas from August, the minister said the schools could also take benefit from the loan package announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for businesses on three percent to five percent.

He said SBP would be asked to consider further relaxation for schools.

Shafqat Mehmood said schools operating in the federal capital had reduced 20 percent fee as per advice of the federal government and the court.

He added that federal government had also advised provincial governments to follow it and reduce schools fee by 20 percent adding that schools would hopefully open from September 15.

However, he said, final decision would be taken after Inter-Provincial Ministers Conference regarding the reopening of educational institutions on September 07, after analyzing the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said proposals to extend school year by four months or reduce curriculum had also been conveyed to schools.