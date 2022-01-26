Special package for development given to every area: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said a special package had been given for development of each area as no place would be deprived of fruits of development in the province.

He said this during a meeting with members of the Provincial Assembly from Gujrat, including Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry who called on him at the CM's Office and discussed issues related to their Constituencies.

The chief minister said the answer to negative politics of the opposition had always been given with public service.

The PTI government was working to serve people while the opposition was spreading lies, however, the PDM's anarchistic designs would not work, he said.

Only the politics of service would survive,he said adding the government had the honour to present the largest development budget in the history of Punjab.

Work was underway on a composite development programme of Rs 740 billion for thefinancial year 2021-22, he said. In the past, people were deceived in the name of development,he added.