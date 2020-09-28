Special package for dues payment of KDA employees to be sought: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that efforts would be made for the payment of dues in one go of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) employees and a special package would be sought from the Sindh government for the purpose

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that efforts would be made for the payment of dues in one go of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) employees and a special package would be sought from the Sindh government for the purpose.

He stated this while addressing to members of the KDA Governing Body and talking to media persons at KDA office here.

Nasir Shah said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to resolve the issues of employees salaries as well as pension on priority.

The minister said that the KDA would be equipped to provide relief to the people. He also directed the officers to accord top priority to the work of the general public.

He further said that the visitors at KDA office should not be bothered for any reason and they must be facilitated.

Nasir Shah said that the people should not be compelled to visit offices again and again for the resolution to their issues.

He said that issues of the people would be resolved and ghost employees from KDA would be removed.