Special package for Karachi not be linked with NFC Award: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a special package for Karachi to resolve the problems being faced the people for years, including provision of clean drinking water, and sewerage and drainage system.

It was the responsibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government to provide some financial relief to the rain-stricken residents of the Sindh metropolis and the hefty package should not be linked with the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Federal Government would assist the provinces in dealing with the natural calamities, but it could not intervene directly under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Not a single penny under the package would be issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city's development projects by the Federal Government under its own supervision, he added Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Peoples' Party had been ruling the Sindh province for over 12 years, but it had done nothing to improve the transport, sewerage and drainage system of the mega city.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed to spend Rs 800 billion on development projects in the province, particularly Karachi, but the ground situation showed the otherwise.

He should be questioned as to where his government had spent such a huge amount, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz said the residents from across Karachi were protesting against the provincial government for the devastation caused by the heavy rains in the city. But the latter was lamenting the fact that the funds under the special package would not go to the coffers of Omni Group and would rather be spent on the people's welfare in a transparent manner.

He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was taking the decisions in the larger national interest and was fully supported by the army leadership. Both the civil and military leadership were on same page, but some undemocratic elements were unhappy over that cohesion.

Replying to a question, the minister said the leadership of both the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were politicking for their personal interests and it would be a mockery of democracy to call them opposition.

The main responsibility of opposition was to have positive criticism on the government's policies, but the PPP and PML-N leaders were only demanding NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to escape from accountability for their corruption.

They had burdened the country with massive loans during their respective tenures in government, he added.