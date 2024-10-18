Special Parliamentary Committee approves constitutional amendment draft: Khursheed Shah

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Chairman, Special Parliamentary Committee, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Friday claimed that the committee has unanimously approved draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment
The Parliamentary Special Committee met under the chair of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to deliberate on the proposed constitutional amendment draft.
The Parliamentary Special Committee met under the chair of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to deliberate on the proposed constitutional amendment draft.
Talking to the media post consultative meeting, Khursheed Shah said that he was unaware of the Supreme Court’s recent decision but confirmed that consensus had been reached on the proposal to allow overseas Pakistanis to contest general elections.
Shah said that the draft approved by the special committee would be then presented to the Federal cabinet.
He also clarified that overseas Pakistanis would be allowed to contest elections, with a requirement to renounce dual nationality within three months.
Khursheed Shah highlighted that PTI was also present at the meeting and raised the point about granting rights to contest elections to the overseas Pakistanis. The committee has recommended to the federal cabinet to include this right in the constitutional amendment draft.
He said the draft was presented point-by-point, and all members unanimously agreed on its clauses. “Though no signatures were made on the bill, all committee members raised their hands in support of the approval,” Khursheed Shah said.
