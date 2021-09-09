Special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai launched for all visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai was launched on Thursday to help visitors 'travel' around the world and explore over 200 participating pavilions.

Priced at Dh20, the passport is now available for purchase. The mega event will begin its six-month run in just over 20 days.

The passport will help visitors see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event. It will allow them to look back and relive the memories of their experiences.

The special passport was first launched at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then, it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors as it gets a stamp from every pavilion they visit, Khaleej Times reported .

"The Expo 2020 version (of the passport) is inspired by the UAE's heritage, linking the past with the present. Shaped like an official passport, the 50-page booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city's iconic skyline, and other elements relating to the UAE," the Expo team said.

The yellow, customisable passport also comes with its own enhanced security features: A unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike.

With the UAE celebrating its Year of the 50th, the passport pays homage to the nation's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It contains a special page stamped in gold foil, and a photograph dating from 1971, when the UAE celebrated the birth of the nation.

On December 2, visitors to the Expo will also receive an exclusive stamp in commemoration of the UAE's 50th anniversary.

Running from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 will unite more than 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions. The most diverse World Expo ever will invite millions of visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.