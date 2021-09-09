UrduPoint.com

Special Passport For Expo 2020 Dubai Launched For All Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai launched for all visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai was launched on Thursday to help visitors 'travel' around the world and explore over 200 participating pavilions.

Priced at Dh20, the passport is now available for purchase. The mega event will begin its six-month run in just over 20 days.

The passport will help visitors see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event. It will allow them to look back and relive the memories of their experiences.

The special passport was first launched at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then, it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors as it gets a stamp from every pavilion they visit, Khaleej Times reported .

"The Expo 2020 version (of the passport) is inspired by the UAE's heritage, linking the past with the present. Shaped like an official passport, the 50-page booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city's iconic skyline, and other elements relating to the UAE," the Expo team said.

The yellow, customisable passport also comes with its own enhanced security features: A unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike.

With the UAE celebrating its Year of the 50th, the passport pays homage to the nation's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It contains a special page stamped in gold foil, and a photograph dating from 1971, when the UAE celebrated the birth of the nation.

On December 2, visitors to the Expo will also receive an exclusive stamp in commemoration of the UAE's 50th anniversary.

Running from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 will unite more than 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions. The most diverse World Expo ever will invite millions of visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Progress SITE March October December 2020 Gold Event From Million

Recent Stories

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

14 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One â€“ Get to Read Why?

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

59 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

60 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.