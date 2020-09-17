UrduPoint.com
Special People Are The Pivotal Part Of The Society: DC Khairpur

Thu 17th September 2020

Special people are the pivotal part of the society, said Deputy Commissioner G(DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special people are the pivotal part of the society, said Deputy Commissioner G(DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi.

He was talking to a delegation of district disable association at his office on Thursday.

The DC said that Special Education Centers were giving special services, including pick and drop facility, uniform, books and the monthly stipend. Special children should be sent to the special education centers rather keeping them at homes so that they could join activities with the normal persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

