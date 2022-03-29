Special people to get jobs before Ramzan

Local deputy commissioner directed private institutions to observe three percent employment quota reserved for special persons before Ramzan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Local deputy commissioner directed private institutions to observe three percent employment quota reserved for special persons before Ramzan.

Salman Lodhi issued order to serve notices on industrial and private units following this, the decision was taken in a meeting regarding restoration of specially-abled persons arranged here Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akhtar and DO Industries were present on the occasion.

According to DC the district government was already acting upon the policy in public sectors' organisations.