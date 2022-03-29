UrduPoint.com

Special People To Get Jobs Before Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 01:42 PM

Special people to get jobs before Ramzan

Local deputy commissioner directed private institutions to observe three percent employment quota reserved for special persons before Ramzan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Local deputy commissioner directed private institutions to observe three percent employment quota reserved for special persons before Ramzan.

Salman Lodhi issued order to serve notices on industrial and private units following this, the decision was taken in a meeting regarding restoration of specially-abled persons arranged here Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akhtar and DO Industries were present on the occasion.

According to DC the district government was already acting upon the policy in public sectors' organisations.

Related Topics

Government Employment

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disag ..

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disagreement within the family

14 minutes ago
 Talks Between Delegations of Russia, Ukraine Start ..

Talks Between Delegations of Russia, Ukraine Start in Istanbul - Diplomatic Sour ..

13 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 13,336 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 13,336 new COVID-19 infections, 54 more deaths

14 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

16 seconds ago
 Russian, Ukrainian negotiators begin talks in Ista ..

Russian, Ukrainian negotiators begin talks in Istanbul

17 seconds ago
 8.28 billion rupees subsidized items to be provide ..

8.28 billion rupees subsidized items to be provided on USC from 1st April: Abdul ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>