Special People Urged To Vote In Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM

A seminar focusing on the importance of voting and active participation in the electoral process for special persons was held at the Election Commission Office Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A seminar focusing on the importance of voting and active participation in the electoral process for special persons was held at the Election Commission Office Lodhran.

The seminar was chaired by District Election Commissioner Lodhran, Mahar Muhammad Liaqat Nawaz Maitla.

The event aimed to raise awareness among persons with disabilities about the significance of their vote and to encourage their full participation in the democratic process. Addressing the seminar, the District Election Commissioner emphasized that the vote of a special person carries the same value and importance as that of any other citizen.

He urged all special persons to understand the power of their vote and to play an effective role in strengthening democracy.

Questions asked by persons with disabilities were also answered.

District education Officer Literacy, Shazia Noreen, Rana Muhammad Waseem, Syed Azhar Bukhari and office bearers of various social organizations including Chaudhry Waris Ali, AD Anjum, Mureed Hussain, Jacob Aftab, and Malik Muhammad Sajjad. A large number of persons with disabilities also attended and actively participated in the seminar.

