Special People Urged To Vote In Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM
A seminar focusing on the importance of voting and active participation in the electoral process for special persons was held at the Election Commission Office Lodhran
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A seminar focusing on the importance of voting and active participation in the electoral process for special persons was held at the Election Commission Office Lodhran.
The seminar was chaired by District Election Commissioner Lodhran, Mahar Muhammad Liaqat Nawaz Maitla.
The event aimed to raise awareness among persons with disabilities about the significance of their vote and to encourage their full participation in the democratic process. Addressing the seminar, the District Election Commissioner emphasized that the vote of a special person carries the same value and importance as that of any other citizen.
He urged all special persons to understand the power of their vote and to play an effective role in strengthening democracy.
Questions asked by persons with disabilities were also answered.
District education Officer Literacy, Shazia Noreen, Rana Muhammad Waseem, Syed Azhar Bukhari and office bearers of various social organizations including Chaudhry Waris Ali, AD Anjum, Mureed Hussain, Jacob Aftab, and Malik Muhammad Sajjad. A large number of persons with disabilities also attended and actively participated in the seminar.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield
Punjab University awards PhD degrees
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance4 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case4 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education10 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari10 minutes ago
-
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions10 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad10 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 205 minutes ago
-
Special people urged to vote in elections5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital12 minutes ago
-
National Police Academy Upgradation Project initiated after 31 Years: Mohsin Naqv12 minutes ago
-
Fare hike dispute at Islamabad route terminal resolved by Abbottabad traffic police12 minutes ago
-
Robbery cases drop by 50%12 minutes ago