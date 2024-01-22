Special Permits Issued To Foreign Media For Elections 2024 Coverage
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The government on Monday said special permits were issued to the foreign media for the coverage of the general elections 2024 scheduled for February 28.
In the first phase, the government had issued permits to 49 foreign journalists from 13 different countries for election coverage, said a news release.
The foreign journalists were from multiple countries including China, Japan, America, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Serbia, Sweden, France, Germany, Australia, Thailand and Singapore.
According to the statement, about 136 foreign journalists have applied for permission to cover the elections to be held on February 8, 2024. Those Foreign journalists, who have not yet been issued permits for coverage, will get the permission passes soon.
Besides, delegations from the European Union, Commonwealth countries will also come to observe the election.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has printed 200,000 accreditation cards.
