Special persons becoming more independent a good sign: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is taking keen interest in welfare of special persons and children and hopefully, "We will see a better change in this regard because Sindh Government has taken many initiatives for the betterment of these people."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is taking keen interest in welfare of special persons and children and hopefully, "We will see a better change in this regard because Sindh Government has taken many initiatives for the betterment of these people." This he said as a guest of honour in Distribution Ceremony of Wheelchairs, Shoes and other things for special children at Regional Directorate of Special and Rehabilitation Centre Sukkur on Monday, said a statement issued here.

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, MPA Syed Farukh Shah, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh and other noteables were also present.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar appreciated officers and staff of Sukkur Directorate that arranged a wonderful event.

A number of wheelchairs, wheel-walkers, crutches, bands, imported shoes and other things were distributed among the special children.

It is to mention here that the event was supported by Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI).

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured the special children that Sindh government will take all possible messures for the treatment of the special persons in Sukkur.

He added, 'It is a matter of great satisfaction that special persons are becoming more independent and trying to live a respectable life'.

He said, "We were trying to implement law that special washrooms and ramps must be built in all new buildings to facilitate the special persons." Qasim requested stakeholders to come forward and to give a helping hand to DEPD in its noble cause of rehabilitation of special children andpersons.