Special Persons Being Facilitated

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:29 PM

Special persons being facilitated

Persons with disabilities were being facilitated under planned measures taken by the Punjab government for rehabilitation of such persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Persons with disabilities were being facilitated under planned measures taken by the Punjab government for rehabilitation of such persons.

They were being provided educational facilities, financial support, hearing aids, white canes, wheelchairs etc.

According to official sources, the applicant should have a CNIC and disability certificate issued by the social welfare department.

The persons with disabilities can contact at the following numbers for further information. Social Welfare Officer UCD project Jarranwala 0300-4675875; Social Welfare Officer UCD project Samundri 0321-6956194: Social Welfare Officer UCD project Chak Jhumra 0345-2969495: Social Welfare Officer UCD project No 2 canal colony Faisalabad 0302-7115108.

More Stories From Pakistan

