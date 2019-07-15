Special persons' care collective responsibility of state, society: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arfi Alvi on Monday said care of the special persons was a collective responsibility of the state and the society, and urged the well-off people to play their role in that regard.

The government despite the financial constraints had increased the budget for the downtrodden segments under the Ehsas Programme twofold, he said while speaking at a ceremony for distribution of wheelchairs among special children here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

Dr Arif Alvi said according to an estimate, 10 to 15 percent people in Pakistan were disabled.

He said helping the disabled people was the prime responsibility of the state and the society and. Besides the well-off people, he said, the media should also play its role to sensitize the society about the issue.

The president said the government was aware of the problems confronting the poor people, and that was why despite financial problems it had raised the budget for the downtrodden segments of the society under the Ehsas and Support Programme.

He stressed the need for taking steps to control intelligence deficiency caused by nutritional deficiency among the people.

He said besides provision of wheel chairs to the disabled children, the access of wheel chairs to offices and public places should also be ensured, and for that the society would have to play its role.

President Alvi said the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a beacon for all.

Hazrat Omar Farooq (RA) and Hazrat Omar bin Abdul Aziz( RA) had set up the best system of Bait ul Mal, he added.

He said the disabled people could easily get best education owing to modern technology. The government, he said, was taking all steps for their welfare, and all the big institutions and departments should also fulfill their responsibilities in that regard. He said there was five percent employment quota for special persons in the government jobs.

He urged the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Bait ul Mal to complete the registration process of disabled people so that they could be provided all the facilities.

The doors of Awan-e-Sadr, he said, would always remain open for the special people.

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait ul Mal Oun Abbasi Bappi, while speaking on the occasion, said an App for the registration of the special persons was being developed under which they would apply online for wheelchairs, which would be provided at their homes within 15 days.

He said initially the programme would be launched in 12 districts.

The special children on the occasion showed a spectacular performance by playing cricket.

The president distributed wheel chairs among the disabled children. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed ul Malkiy was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the special children along with the President and his spouse also participated in a walk.