Special Persons Community Delegation Meets With SSP Traffic
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities.
During the meeting, SSP Traffic issued directives for implementing special measures to facilitate the mobility of individuals with disabilities. Key initiatives include the establishment of special stops designed to allow individuals with disabilities to easily board from vehicles. SSP Traffic emphasized the importance of caution and special assistance from drivers when handling passengers with disabilities.
Instructions have been given to drivers to ensure they exercise care and cooperate fully.
Moreover, SSP Traffic engaged with public transport union officials to negotiate reserved front seats and a 50% fare reduction for individuals with disabilities. The Suzuki Union has pledged its support to these measures, ensuring enhanced accessibility and convenience for the special persons community.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion16 minutes ago
-
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad17 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session17 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism17 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case23 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit23 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended23 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities20 minutes ago
-
Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital20 minutes ago
-
Tarar affirms govt's commitment to ensure safety of every citizen20 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert to departments' concerned amid GLOF threat in KP, GB15 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional, global developments15 minutes ago