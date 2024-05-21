Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

During the meeting, SSP Traffic issued directives for implementing special measures to facilitate the mobility of individuals with disabilities. Key initiatives include the establishment of special stops designed to allow individuals with disabilities to easily board from vehicles. SSP Traffic emphasized the importance of caution and special assistance from drivers when handling passengers with disabilities.

Instructions have been given to drivers to ensure they exercise care and cooperate fully.

Moreover, SSP Traffic engaged with public transport union officials to negotiate reserved front seats and a 50% fare reduction for individuals with disabilities. The Suzuki Union has pledged its support to these measures, ensuring enhanced accessibility and convenience for the special persons community.