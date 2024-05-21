Open Menu

Special Persons Community Delegation Meets With SSP Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Police Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Persons Community to address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

During the meeting, SSP Traffic issued directives for implementing special measures to facilitate the mobility of individuals with disabilities. Key initiatives include the establishment of special stops designed to allow individuals with disabilities to easily board from vehicles. SSP Traffic emphasized the importance of caution and special assistance from drivers when handling passengers with disabilities.

Instructions have been given to drivers to ensure they exercise care and cooperate fully.

Moreover, SSP Traffic engaged with public transport union officials to negotiate reserved front seats and a 50% fare reduction for individuals with disabilities. The Suzuki Union has pledged its support to these measures, ensuring enhanced accessibility and convenience for the special persons community.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic From Suzuki

Recent Stories

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

19 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

15 minutes ago
 UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this y ..

UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt

17 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers ..

Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion

16 minutes ago
 UK announces compensation for people affected by c ..

UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal

17 minutes ago
 Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to ..

Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..

17 minutes ago
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Se ..

Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session

17 minutes ago
 Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored ..

Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism

17 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Counci ..

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

22 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

23 minutes ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

23 minutes ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan