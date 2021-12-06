UrduPoint.com

Special Persons Hail CM Buzdar For LG Representation, Rs 3.5 Billion Assistance

Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Differently-abled persons across the district hailed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for ensuring their representation in local government and also allocating Rs 3.5 billion financial assistance for them every month.

CM inaugurated 'Hamqadam Programme' under Punjab Ehsaas Programme for differently-abled persons on the international day for disabled persons which brought smiles to the faces of special persons, said Abdur Rahman, a blind second-year student from Jampur city.

Rehman said it was the first major step taken by any government to provide assistance to differently-abled persons through legislation i.e local government act.

Muhammad Shakeel r/o Basti Rindan said that the monthly financial assistance to disabled persons at the rate of Rs 2000 per month was laudable, however, the legal cover ensuring disabled persons' representation in the local government was a source of delight. It was a serious attempt to bring differently-abled persons to the national mainstream and was like bringing life back to them.

Shakeel said, chief minister's initiative has emboldened him to contest the local government elections.

Financial assistance would be provided to the special persons under 'Hamqadam Programme' under Punjab Ehsaas programme, said Chairman Ushr-o-Zakat Committee Abdur Razzaq Raja.

District Election Commissioner Asfghar Ali Daha said that a number of differently-abled persons have not yet got their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and advised them to approach Nadra for the purpose.

He said that last date for vote verification process has been extended from December 6 to December 21 and asked them to get their votes registered in accordance with the permanent address mentioned on their CNICs as per election rules 2017 so that they cast vote or contest election.

He said that the number of seats for differently-abled persons would be finalized in village councils and urban areas adding that candidates vying for disabled persons' seats would get votes from all the voters in their areas concerned.

