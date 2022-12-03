Special persons hold special significance in society: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that special persons hold a special significance in every society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that special persons hold a special significance in every society.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said "special persons are our real heroes and we take pride in them".

The chief minister urged all and sundry to adopt an affectionate attitude towards the special persons. He stated a physical disability could neither hamper determination of a human being nor impede his aims of achieving something. He highlighted that those transforming their physical disabilities into their strengths were the real heroes of any society.

The CM exhorted that every special person could boldly confront challenges of life and change them into a success by dint of his sheer resolve and determination.

He said that Allah Almighty made few persons special and we should extend all-out cooperation to them by accepting the reality.

Parvez Elahi reiterated his resolve to provide all possible government resources for assistance and uplift of special persons. He vowed to make special persons a useful citizen of a society by encouraging them. He said that special education centres were established during his previous tenure in government, adding that significant work was being done for the special persons even today. The CM underscored that implementation of the employment quota for special persons was being ensured.