Special persons important part of our society says CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that special persons have an important part of our society while every human being in world was born with some of attribute.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Special Persons, the Chief Minister said that special people have an important role in building and developing the society and we would take full advantage of their potential by providing them opportunities to move forward.

He said that our government was aware of the problems of special people saying that implementation of quota for special persons in jobs would be ensured.

A mechanism has been set up to provide monthly subsistence allowance to special persons who were not able to get employment, he noted.

The Chief Minister said that he was very fond of special people and after assuming the office of Chief Minister he held the first function for persons with disabilities in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

He said that the problems faced by special people in getting employment would be solved and more tricycles to be provided to disabled people.

He said that the participation of special people was essential in building a constructive society. As Pakistanis, it is our duty to strive for the common welfare of the society.