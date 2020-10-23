Special persons need support of society: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Friday said the differently abled persons were integral part of the society and they should be treated in well manner as they need social support and encouragement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Friday said the differently abled persons were integral part of the society and they should be treated in well manner as they need social support and encouragement.

While addressing the participants of an event organized by Pakistan Disable Foundation here, the administrator said the talent of differently abled persons should be utilised in different sectors.

The administrator said that we should try to understand the issues being faced by by differently abled people and do our best to resolve the same, said a press release issued. "These people may look disabled visibly but they are awarded with special abilities by Allah Almighty," he added.

He asked the citizens to participate in the days observed for differently abled people to encourage them.

He said that special measures are taken across the world especially in developed countries for welfare of these people and for that modern scientific ways are adopted.

Shallwani said that artificial body parts, specially designed vehicles and ramps at public places are the ways to facilitate differently abled people. "Philanthropists and welfare organizations are trying to facilitate differently abled people but there is need to devise proper policy and joint efforts," he added.

The Administrator paid tribute to welfare organizations and said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is ready to fully cooperate with the organizations.

He said that Karachiites take part in every charity work and organizations get a large number of funds for charity work.

Shallwani also presented different gifts amongst differently abled people and appreciated them for their services in different sectors.