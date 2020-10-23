UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Persons Need Support Of Society: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Special persons need support of society: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Friday said the differently abled persons were integral part of the society and they should be treated in well manner as they need social support and encouragement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Friday said the differently abled persons were integral part of the society and they should be treated in well manner as they need social support and encouragement.

While addressing the participants of an event organized by Pakistan Disable Foundation here, the administrator said the talent of differently abled persons should be utilised in different sectors.

The administrator said that we should try to understand the issues being faced by by differently abled people and do our best to resolve the same, said a press release issued. "These people may look disabled visibly but they are awarded with special abilities by Allah Almighty," he added.

He asked the citizens to participate in the days observed for differently abled people to encourage them.

He said that special measures are taken across the world especially in developed countries for welfare of these people and for that modern scientific ways are adopted.

Shallwani said that artificial body parts, specially designed vehicles and ramps at public places are the ways to facilitate differently abled people. "Philanthropists and welfare organizations are trying to facilitate differently abled people but there is need to devise proper policy and joint efforts," he added.

The Administrator paid tribute to welfare organizations and said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is ready to fully cooperate with the organizations.

He said that Karachiites take part in every charity work and organizations get a large number of funds for charity work.

Shallwani also presented different gifts amongst differently abled people and appreciated them for their services in different sectors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Vehicles Same Turkish Lira May Event Best

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister constitutes BoG of Sindhi Lan ..

2 seconds ago

'PAMRA Act aims at modernizing system of agri mark ..

4 seconds ago

Cerny breaks for Giro win, Kelderman keeps lead

5 seconds ago

Rallies, seminars to be held in connection with Ka ..

7 seconds ago

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation cen ..

3 minutes ago

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.