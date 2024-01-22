Open Menu

Special Persons Need Support To Contribute In Country's Development: VC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Ice Chancellor University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi on Monday observed that special persons are not vulnerable to society but actually, they need our support to contribute in our country's development

He was sharing his views in a ceremony organized by the KU Students’ Advisor Office at the KU Audio and Visual Centre. The ceremony was attended by the alumni and differently-abled students.

Speaking on this occasion, the KU VC said that differently-abled persons are not vulnerable at all but they need our support for the development of our motherland.

“We should not ignore them or let them alone, we have to involve them in every activity so that they remain motivated and use their abilities in a better way, ” he said. He said that main reason for the economic prosperity of the European countries is that they cooperate with each other. They have learned a lot from their past and put their differences aside for a better future of the EU people, he said.

He informed the audience that the KU gives admission to each and every differently-abled person who submits their admission form.

He said that seats are also reserved at KU on point basis.

The KU VC Prof. Dr Khalid Iraqi said that Academic Council approved the use of special software for the visually-different persons, and now students feel comfortable while appearing in the exams.

On this occasion, the former and fresh students of the University of Karachi informed the participants about the facilities, achievements, and experiences provided by the University of Karachi.

Earlier, the former KU Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali informed the audience about the need to establish an inclusive society on the campus and facilities being provided by the University of Karachi to differently-abled students.

The KU Students’ Affairs Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza said that University of Karachi is providing ample opportunities for extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities to differently-abled students. Dr Nosheen said that the students are showing their abilities in every field of life.

