Special Persons Registration Begins In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Special persons registration begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Social Welfare Regional Director Shakira Noreen has said the registration of special persons

has been started in the division.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that the purpose of the registration was to provide basic

facilities and ensure welfare of the disabled persons.

The regional director said that after get registration the special person would get

facilities, including jobs in government and non-government departments, technical education

and financial support, monthly education scholarships and provision of interest-free loans.

She said that a total of 27 community development offices had been established in Sargodha division

as 12 community development offices were set up in Sargodha district, six in Khushab, four

in Mianwali and five in Bhakkar district where about 3,666 people had been registered so far.

Shakira Noreen said that the registration campaign of disabled persons was a revolutionary step of

the chief minister Punjab.

She said a comprehensive planning and provision of facilities for the welfare of persons with

disabilities was underway, adding that pre-registered persons with disabilities should visit the

portal www.dpmis.punjab.gov.pk/login to ensure their data verification.

