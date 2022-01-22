Special persons source of inspiration, motivation for normal people, says Buppi

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator, Aon Abbas Buppi, said on Saturday that the special persons were source of inspiration and motivation for normal people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator, Aon Abbas Buppi, said on Saturday that the special persons were source of inspiration and motivation for normal people.

He expressed these views while addressing during wheelchair handball match held at Basketball arena near sports ground here.

He appreciated for conducting event for special persons and hoped that such events would also be organized in future.

Aon Abbas Buppi said that the incumbent government was taking all measures to provide maximum facilities to players and promotion of sports.

Buppi said that he always came in Special Person events and brought new thinking and inspiration from them every time.

Meanwhile, Bull Busters defeated Fire Smashers during the wheelchair handball match with six goals.

Bull Busters scored 12 goals while Fire Smashers made six goals as international player Muhammad Amir scored seven goals and Arif Anwar four goals from Bull Busters team.

Malik Amir from Fire Smashers scored four goals.

Muhammad Amir was declared man of the match.

On this occasion, Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum, Society for Special Persons (SSP) president Zahida Hameed and others were also present.