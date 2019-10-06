UrduPoint.com
Special Persons Stage Protest In Tank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Special persons stage protest in Tank

TANK, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The special persons of tribal district South Waziristan staged a protest against the district administration and blocked Tank-DI Khan link road for all kinds of traffic.

Dozens of special persons gathered on link road and demanded of the government to fulfill their demands.

They said the district administration was not fulfilling their basic rights despite a group of special persons had met with the administration in that regard.

