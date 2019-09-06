Special persons take out Kashmir rally on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Dozens of special persons took out a rally in the city on Friday to observe Defence of Pakistan Day and to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The rally was organized by Al-Falah Multan Deaf Welfare Association (AMDWA) and led by its chief organizer Mujahid Nawaz Khan and organizer Gull Zaman Bhutta.

The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were seen waving their fists in the air to express their anger at the Indian forces that had been enforcing a curfew in IOJ&K for the last one month making their life miserable.

The protestors walked for over two kilometers after the rally took its start from clock tower cross-section and concluded at Multan Press Club after passing through Katchery chowk, Pul Mauj Darya, and Nawan Sheher chowk.