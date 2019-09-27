Special persons take out rally to express solidarity with Kashmir

Special persons of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal being trained under Nasheman institutions staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Special persons of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal being trained under Nasheman institutions staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

The rally was attended by under training special persons, children and staff of Nashmen, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Maal.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Mrs Sahar Siddiqa and in-charge Nasheman Muhammad Uzair addressed the participants.