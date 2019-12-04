UrduPoint.com
Special Persons To Get Health Cover Under Sehat Insaf Card: Minister Food

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab government is making efforts devising people friendly policies.

Families of as many as 69,445 special persons are being given health cover of Rs720,000 per year under Sehat Insaf Card.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry said this while addressing a function held at Nasheman in connection with World Day for Persons with Disabilities here on Wednesday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision of bringing special persons to mainstream. He said that special persons were earning graceful livelihood by learning different skills. In the end, minister distributed cheques of Rs400,000 among passed out students of Nasheman.

