Special Persons Very Important Part Of Our Society, Says Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM
The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez, has said that special persons are an important part of our society, and it is our responsibility to pay attention to them
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez, has said that special persons are an important part of our society, and it is our responsibility to pay attention to them.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Rahim Yar Khan will take all measures to solve the problems of the special persons on the platform of Rahim Yar Khan.
He expressed these views while speaking at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the occasion of giving notification to Waqas Noor, Standing Committee Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman for the Rights of Special Persons.
Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez further expressed that special people have an important place among those who have performed historical feats for the country. He said that the appointment of Waqas Noor as Vice Chairman for the Rights of Special Persons would enable special persons to represent themselves in the Chamber of Commerce, and their problems would be properly resolved.
APP/ihd/378
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-257 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy7 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive7 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division8 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities8 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge14 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar14 minutes ago
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator33 minutes ago