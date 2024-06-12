Open Menu

Special Persons Very Important Part Of Our Society, Says Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Special persons very important part of our society, says Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez, has said that special persons are an important part of our society, and it is our responsibility to pay attention to them

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez, has said that special persons are an important part of our society, and it is our responsibility to pay attention to them.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Rahim Yar Khan will take all measures to solve the problems of the special persons on the platform of Rahim Yar Khan

He expressed these views while speaking at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the occasion of giving notification to Waqas Noor, Standing Committee Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman for the Rights of Special Persons.

 

Chaudhry Iqbal Hafeez further expressed that special people have an important place among those who have performed historical feats for the country. He said that the appointment of Waqas Noor as Vice Chairman for the Rights of Special Persons would enable special persons to represent themselves in the Chamber of Commerce, and their problems would be properly resolved. 

APP/ihd/378

