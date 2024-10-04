Open Menu

Special Photography Competition On Climate Change In Dera

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Special photography competition on climate change in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on the environment and wildlife.

As part of efforts, climate change week is being observed wherein a special photography competition has been planned for the residents of the district.

According to the district administration, the participants shall submit one original photograph that reflects the themes of climate change, environment, or wildlife, showcasing the unique beauty and challenges faced in the district.

Each entry must include the applicant’s name, profession, and the location where the picture was taken, along with a creative and meaningful title or caption.

The competition emphasizes the importance of ownership, as each participant must be the original creator of the submitted work. Photographs should be sent via WhatsApp to 03008814808.

The deadline for submissions is October 8, 2024, and the winner will be awarded a cash prize for their outstanding contribution.

