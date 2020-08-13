UrduPoint.com
Special PIA Flight Airlifts 243 Pakistani Nationals From China To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted some 243 passengers from Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province for Islamabad on Wednesday night

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted some 243 passengers from Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province for Islamabad on Wednesday night.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's seventh special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

The national flag carrier has earlier operated six flights to take back Pakistanis stranded in different cities of China in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Special arrangements were made for flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all the passengers.

The Pakistan's embassy thanked the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make the flight operation successful.

