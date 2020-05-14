Special PIA flight repatriates 150 stranded Pakistanis in France

A special PIA flight took off from Paris to Islamabad on Thursday carrying on-board 150 stranded Pakistanis. The flight had been arranged by the Government of Pakistan to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A special PIA flight took off from Paris to Islamabad on Thursday carrying on-board 150 stranded Pakistanis. The flight had been arranged by the Government of Pakistan to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in France.

According to a message received here from Paris, apart from France, a number of stranded Pakistanis from neighboring countries, including Belgium, Italy and Poland also travelled on the special flight.

In addition to the passengers, three dead bodies of Pakistani nationals who had unfortunately passed away in the recent past were also repatriated.