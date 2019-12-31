UrduPoint.com
Special PIA Flight To Bring Back Illegal Pakistani Immigrants From Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:09 PM

On the directives of the Government of Pakistan, a special PIA flight has been arranged to bring Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Government of Pakistan, a special PIA flight has been arranged to bring Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Government of Malaysia had introduced a Back4good (B4G) Amnesty Scheme to facilitate voluntary repatriation of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin starting on August 1, 2019 and ending on December 31, 2019, a Foreign Office press release here said. As a result of extensive efforts by the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, over 8,000 Pakistanis had returned home safely under this Amnesty Scheme, without facing detention or fines.

Over the past five months, the Pakistan High Commission issued 1,833 Emergency travel Documents (ETDs) to the returnees for their expeditious repatriation to Pakistan."The welfare of overseas Pakistanis is a priority of the Government of Pakistan. The arrangement of special flight to bring our nationals back from Malaysia in safety is another landmark step, consistent with the Prime Minister's directions about the welfare of Pakistani nationals," the FO said.It may be recalled that the Government of Pakistan had made special arrangements in May 2019 to bring back 300 Pakistani detainees through a chartered PIA flight.

