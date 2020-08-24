UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Plan Evolved For Cleanliness At Graveyards

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Special plan evolved for cleanliness at graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) evolved a special plan for cleanliness of graveyards in the city.

Multan is also known as city of graveyards as it is over 5000 year old city.

Chief Executive Officer (MWMC) Abdul Lateef directed staffers to ensure cleanliness of graveyards as early as possible.

Millions of people used to visit graveyards during Muharram ul Haram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram.

He directed them to pick debris from graveyards.

Special focus should be made on entry gates of the graveyards, he noted.

The CEO MWMC also hinted that he himself would monitor cleanliness at graveyards.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

57 minutes ago

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax ref ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

12 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.