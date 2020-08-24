Special plan evolved for cleanliness at graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) evolved a special plan for cleanliness of graveyards in the city.

Multan is also known as city of graveyards as it is over 5000 year old city.

Chief Executive Officer (MWMC) Abdul Lateef directed staffers to ensure cleanliness of graveyards as early as possible.

Millions of people used to visit graveyards during Muharram ul Haram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram.

He directed them to pick debris from graveyards.

Special focus should be made on entry gates of the graveyards, he noted.

The CEO MWMC also hinted that he himself would monitor cleanliness at graveyards.