Special Plan For Tourists Influx Amid Enchanting Weather In Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Continuous temperature fall for a few days in the twin cities has culminated in the arrival of enchanting weather in Murree. The appeal creating environment has increased the expectation tourists influx on weekend. The Murree administration has place a special plan to facilitate the tourists, along with exercising the crowed management.
According to the details, CTO Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi has issued a special traffic advisory for the tourists who are planning to visit Malika Kohsar Murree, in view of recent rains. He directed the traffic officers to perform traffic duty honestly so that the tourists coming to Murree would not get any trouble. "As it is a hilly area and according to SOP, driving license for entering Murree, fitness certificate of public service vehicles and provincial government SOP for entry of large vehicles should be strictly enforced", he said.
The CTO further instructed the traffic personnel to avoid vehicles checking on main roads and ensure traffic flow.
The administration directed the concerned departments to remain observant on bus stops, markets and on main touring places.
On the other hand, the MET Office has already forecast heavy rain that heavy rainfall could risk the land sliding and flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Punjab and Kashmir. Urban flooding may occur in low lying areas of the twin cities.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons58 minutes ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital1 hour ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..1 hour ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother1 hour ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..2 hours ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues1 hour ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery1 hour ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival1 hour ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry1 hour ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed1 hour ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago