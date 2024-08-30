Special plan for tourists influx amid enchanting weather in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Continuous temperature fall for a few days in the twin cities has culminated in the arrival of enchanting weather in Murree. The appeal creating environment has increased the expectation tourists influx on weekend. The Murree administration has place a special plan to facilitate the tourists, along with exercising the crowed management.

According to the details, CTO Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi has issued a special traffic advisory for the tourists who are planning to visit Malika Kohsar Murree, in view of recent rains. He directed the traffic officers to perform traffic duty honestly so that the tourists coming to Murree would not get any trouble. "As it is a hilly area and according to SOP, driving license for entering Murree, fitness certificate of public service vehicles and provincial government SOP for entry of large vehicles should be strictly enforced", he said.

The CTO further instructed the traffic personnel to avoid vehicles checking on main roads and ensure traffic flow.

The administration directed the concerned departments to remain observant on bus stops, markets and on main touring places.

On the other hand, the MET Office has already forecast heavy rain that heavy rainfall could risk the land sliding and flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Punjab and Kashmir. Urban flooding may occur in low lying areas of the twin cities.