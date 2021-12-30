Special plan ready for maintaining peace on new year night

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that a special plan has been devised and tasks have been assigned to the police personnel to maintain law and order on new year night.

He said that crackdown has been initiated against those involved in the sale and use of crackers, fireworks, and other flammable substances. Action will be taken against one wheeling and aerial firing on new year night.

Faisal said that strict measures will be taken against the sale and consumption of liquor and drugs, especially ice and shisha smoking.

He said that motorcycles without silencers will be taken into custody. DPO said that citizens should not take part in any negative activity and report such acts on Rescue 15. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that Traffic Police has designed a plan for the smooth flow of traffic on the roads on the occasion of New Year Night. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police in order to maintain law and order in the city.