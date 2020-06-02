UrduPoint.com
Special Plane To Bring Dead Bodies Of Expats From Saudi Arabia: Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said a special Boeing-777 aircraft would leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to bring the dead bodies of the Pakistanis expatriates, who had lost their lives due to the coronavirus, to Pakistan

Two more Boeing-777 flights would be sent to Saudi Arabia in a few days for the purpose, he said in a statement.

The chief minister said the people belonging to KP were stranded in the Gulf countries and were facing a lot of difficulties due the corona pandemic. Efforts were are being made at all levels to resolve their problems and to ensure their early return to their homeland, he added.

Mahmood Khan said flight operation from Saudi Arabia to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar had been resumed on his request to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The number of flights would be increased in coming days as the safe and timely return of the KP people stranded abroad was his top priority.

If required, the provincial government was ready to provide necessary funds from its own kitty and to make all the necessary arrangements at Peshawar Airport to ensure the safe return of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

The chief minister said the issue of costly air tickets and the complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh had also been take up with the relevant authorities at federal level and both the issues would be resolved very soon.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Muraad Saeed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and Advisor to Prime Minister Mueed Yousaf for their personal interest in resolving the issues of KP people stranded in the Gulf countries.

